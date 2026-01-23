THIS IDIOT BELIEVES THAT THE PARTY THAT ENDED SLAVERY ⛓ PLANS TO BRING IT BACK❗

35 views • 21 hours ago

Response: THE SAME WHITE PEOPLE WHOM ENDED SLAVERY, YOU IDIOT?!?

"We refuse to let others take us so far back that some of us would be in chains."

Virginia Democrat Del. Marcia Price claims that Republicans will bring back slavery unless they redistrict the state:

