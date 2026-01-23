THIS IDIOT BELIEVES THAT THE PARTY THAT ENDED SLAVERY ⛓ PLANS TO BRING IT BACK❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virginia Democrat Del. Marcia Price claims that Republicans will bring back slavery unless they redistrict the state:
"We refuse to let others take us so far back that some of us would be in chains."
Source: https://x.com/greg_price11/status/2014446661880197163
Response: THE SAME WHITE PEOPLE WHOM ENDED SLAVERY, YOU IDIOT?!?
https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/2014474870067769808
