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Prophecy: What are you talking about? Worldly stuff, about Yeshua or With Him?
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21 views • September 25, 2021
This prophetic word , given on August 20th 2021 around 1:45 pm speaks about a great deception and distraction. Most people only talk about vaccinations, mandates, masks, restrictions and all this political stuff but hardly anyone about the Messiah Yeshua, the truth in scripture and even less people walk with Him directly. Faithful honest prayer in praise and thanksgiving.
Scripture is clear it will get dark in the latter days, but in all of this, there is hope of eternal salvation.
A warning but also an encouraging reminder to look upon Him, the Savior and Redeemer.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-20-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you need other stuff go over the referaland start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Scripture is clear it will get dark in the latter days, but in all of this, there is hope of eternal salvation.
A warning but also an encouraging reminder to look upon Him, the Savior and Redeemer.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-20-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you need other stuff go over the referaland start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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