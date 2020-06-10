© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edward Bernays • Propaganda, comment manipuler l'opinion en démocratie
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • June 10, 2020
« Propaganda », ou la naissance des relations publiques
À travers la figure d’Edward Bernays, neveu méconnu de Freud et théoricien du marketing moderne, le documentariste Jimmy Leipold retrace l’émergence des méthodes de persuasion de masse. Film documentaire diffusé sur ARTE en septembre 2019.
Mon Blogue :
margueriterothe.com
À travers la figure d’Edward Bernays, neveu méconnu de Freud et théoricien du marketing moderne, le documentariste Jimmy Leipold retrace l’émergence des méthodes de persuasion de masse. Film documentaire diffusé sur ARTE en septembre 2019.
Mon Blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.