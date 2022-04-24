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April 23rd Shanghai China Actual Real Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn Hype 上海防控區持證出行
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401 views • April 24, 2022
April 23rd Shanghai China Actual Real Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn Hype 上海防控區持證出行
新圍城記
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yacefq9KkAI
上海防控區持證出行，很多商鋪剛開門又強制關閉，老百姓買東西不易，街上一片蕭條景象，看了令人唏噓
新圍城記
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yacefq9KkAI
上海防控區持證出行，很多商鋪剛開門又強制關閉，老百姓買東西不易，街上一片蕭條景象，看了令人唏噓
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