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Were Explosives Used On Twin Towers?
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135 views • August 24, 2019
President Bush - September 15th, 2006
"Khalid Sheikh Mohammed described the design of planned attacks of buildings inside the U.S. and how operatives were directed to carry them out. That is valuable information for those of us who have the responsibility to protect the American people. He told us the operatives had been instructed to ensure that the explosives went off at a high, a point that was high enough to prevent people trapped above from escaping."
"Khalid Sheikh Mohammed described the design of planned attacks of buildings inside the U.S. and how operatives were directed to carry them out. That is valuable information for those of us who have the responsibility to protect the American people. He told us the operatives had been instructed to ensure that the explosives went off at a high, a point that was high enough to prevent people trapped above from escaping."
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