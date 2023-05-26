Russian actor and activist Yegor Beroev came to visit near Kremennaya and met the famous raccoon. He's famous for being the center attraction on many Russian type social media, videos since the war began.
I read that, If in Russia, it's likely the only place you've seen a raccoon is at the zoo. They are rarely seen there. If you don't know about this raccoon, he was rescued from a zoo needing a rescue, during military fighting last year. Cynthia said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.