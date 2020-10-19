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Calm Before the Storm... Will You Comply?
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82 views • October 19, 2020
Amazing Polly hits one out of the park. She has been censored from youtube. What is being done to her and a multitude of others illustrates the fear of the dark side, deep state, shadow government, corporate oligarchy. The dark side relies on compliance and compliance depends on who you serve. As for me and my family, we will serve the Lord, Jesus! Check out www.hudok.com. This sheriff's race can send shock waves!
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