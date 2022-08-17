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Aug 17, 2022-Watchman News - 2 Cor 10:17-18 - CERN and Trident Symbol, Incoming Cannibal CME & More!
Trevis Dampier Ministries
Trevis Dampier Ministries
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59 views • August 17, 2022

Aug 17, 2022 - Watchman News - 2 Cor 10:17-18 - CERN aligns new Quark Names to Trident Symbol, Turkey aligns with Russia with New Weaponry, Strong lack of water in SouthEast France, World Bank creates $1 Bil Fund for Vaccine Passports, Iran responds to Nuke Deal, Incoming Cannibal CME Tonight, Valley Fever - New MOB Adverse Event & More!

News Feed – https://liveactioneating.com/



VERSE OF THE DAY

2 Corinthians 10:17-18 (New King James Version)

But “he who glories, let him glory in the Lord.” For not he who commends himself is approved, but whom the Lord commends.


Understanding of ARM vs Right Hand of Revelation 13;16-18 – https://youtu.be/o4nXtcnz0Ls

The Dove Release of Noah symbolism to the 3 End Times Ministry Segments – https://liveactioneating.com/2021/08/16/the-dove-release-of-noah-to-the-3-part-end-times-ministries/

Jacob ( Jesus) and His Work for the Father to gain Rachel (Bride of Christ),Leah (Israel), the Flocks (Church) and the World (Those that are lost) Timeline – 1988 -2028 – https://liveactioneating.com/2021/08/20/jacob-jesus-and-his-work-for-the-father-to-gain-rachel-bride-of-christleah-israel-the-flocks-church-and-the-world-those-that-are-lost-timeline-1988-2028/

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Dream of Bill Larkin (7 Years Ago) La Palma Destruction Falling into the Sea – https://liveactioneating.com/2021/09/17/watch-vision-of-tsunami-in-east-coast-florida-new-jersey-underwater-bill-larkin-on-youtube/

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High Watch Times

April 14th - 23rd - (Nisan 13-21) - Fast of the FirstBorn & Fast of Esther begins, Passover

April 26th - (Nisan 26) - Israel Holocaust Memorial Day


April 30th/May 1st - Partial Solar Eclipse


May 28th/29th - Aliyah of Messiah (40 Days from Nisan 17) - Jerusalem Unification Day - 53 Yrs Old - Paul's Journey Age 53-58 (5 Days) This literally takes us to Pentecost as mentioned in the Scripture Timeline

June 2nd/3rd -The Day the Earth Stood Still Movie

June 4th/5th - Pentecost- Ezekiel’s Vision of Jesus on the Throne - Chariots of Wheels and the Angels

June 14th-16th – In 2022 there will be three Supermoons: Tuesday, June 14. Wednesday, July 15. Friday, August 12 – August’s full Sturgeon Moon reaches its peak on Thursday, August 11, 2022. It will be the last supermoon of the year. Learn when to look for it and why August’s Full Moon got such a peculiar name!

June 22-24th – 23 Sivan (474 BCE) – Mordecai and Esther sent letters so that the Jews shall prepare themselves for the annihilation plan orchestrated by Haman to be committed against them on the 13th of the following Adar. Planetary Parade!!

July 2nd -4th – The Day the Sun and Moon Stood Still – Joshua 10:12-15

Possible UFO Landing in D.C.?

Ezekiel 1:1

Ezekiel’s Vision of God

Now it came to pass in the thirtieth year, in the fourth month, on the fifth day of the month, as I was among the captives by the River Chebar, that the heavens were opened and I saw visions of God.

July 13th-14th – Noah Timeline – 150 Days (Dec 3rd -April 30th) + 74 Days = Tops of Mountains became visible = Gen 8:5. Super Buck Moon on July 13.

July 16th – Aug 7th – The Three Weeks or Bein ha-Metzarim (Hebrew: בין המצרים, “Between the Straits”) (cf “dire straits”) is a period of mourning commemorating the destruction of the first and second Jewish Temples.

Aug 11th -12th – Tu B Av – In 2022 there will be three Supermoons: Tuesday, June 14. Wednesday, July 15. Friday, August 12 – August’s full Sturgeon Moon reaches its peak on Thursday, August 11, 2022. It will be the last supermoon of the year. 

Aug 28th – 29th – Noah Timeline – 264 Days (Aug 22nd) + 7 Days = Dove sent out after Raven, no resting place= Gen 8:6-12

Sept 5th – 6th – Noah Timeline – 271 Days (Aug 29th) + 7 Days = After 7 Days, Noah sent out Dove again, It returnswith Olive Leaf= Gen 8:10-11

Sept 25th – 27th – Rosh Hashana for Hebrew Year 5783 begins at sundown on Sunday, 25 September 2022 and ends at nightfall on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.
________________________________________

Prepare for the Coming of the Lord Jesus Christ!

Please repent and accept the free gift of Jesus Christ’s Death on the Cross for payment for your sins.


Keywords
cern aligns new quark names to trident symbolturkey aligns with russia with new weaponrystrong lack of water in southeast franceworld bank creates 1 bil fund for vaccine passportsiran responds to nuke dealincoming cannibal cme tonightvalley fever - new mob adverse event
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