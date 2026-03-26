Same COVID-Style Lockdowns Planned, this Time for Energy – Video #301

Here in 2026, the IEA is telling us to “shelter from oil shocks” just like in 2020 when governments worldwide were telling us to “shelter in place” and be scared of an invisible enemy and bogeymen virus (SARS-CoV-2) whose existence could never be proven. Learn why the same Agenda 2030 agenda of rationing, travel restrictions and lockdowns is being pushed, only this time with a different pretext.

Shownotes:

https://thefreedomarticles.com/nwo-gameplan-iran-war-to-accelerate-green-agenda-2030-video-295/

https://x.com/TheCradleMedia/status/2034254310876283088

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/03/war-on-iran-refineries-hit-oil-passage-toll-to-pay-for-iranian-damage.html

https://x.com/ncitayim/status/2034536553851109575

https://x.com/AMK_Mapping_/status/2034654304100057433

https://x.com/MouinRabbani/status/2034248071932956799

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Energy_Agency

https://www.iea.org/reports/sheltering-from-oil-shocks/summary

https://substack.capitalistexploits.at/p/lockdowns-20-this-time-its-energy

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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.



