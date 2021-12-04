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Australia's Psychopathic Nazi Covid Police
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186 views • December 04, 2021
This is "health care" now in Australia. The depravity and corruption has grown so fast and so deep in the Australian government like a malignant cancer. It's obvious that the police and the military do not serve the people, the taxpayers. They serve their masters, and their masters only.
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