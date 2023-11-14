Situation around Avdeevka as reported by Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar - Nov 14

Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone - events leading up to November 14, 2023

The operation by the Israel Defense Forces to take control of the capital of the Gaza Strip is ongoing.

▪️ Clashes are occurring in several areas (Ar-Rimal, Al-Sheikh Radwan, Tell al-Hawa, and Al-Sheikh Ijlin). The IDF's mechanized units are facing scattered groups of lightly armed Palestinians.

▪️ Ashkelon and Tel Aviv were shelled during the day. While there were no fatalities, civilians and city infrastructure suffered damage. The situation in the Gaza Strip is much worse, with ongoing Israeli strikes resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians, some of whom are being buried in hospitals.

▪️ The traditional exchange of hostilities between Hezbollah and the IDF continues on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah is targeting border infrastructure with anti-tank systems, while the IDF is using tanks and artillery to burn forests and crops. Israeli UAVs are occasionally deployed.

▪️ The situation in the south remains stable. Palestinian groups are shelling kibbutzim and military bases within their reach. In Eilat, air defense successfully intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen in the evening, and an unknown explosion occurred in the afternoon.



