Where to find Kimberly Ann Goguen Interim Head of State America 21 Jan 2021

Jan. 21, 2021-FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE INTERIM HEAD OF STATEAnnouncing the ratification of Kimberly Ann Goguen as Interim Head of State until such time as peace is restored on this planet. During the time of Interim Government Global Intelligence Agency (GIA) serves as the Intelligence agency to the head of state until each government can form its own structures for protection and security of the land.An eviction notice has been duly served upon all those occupying offices of the UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT past, present and future; real, presumed, self-appointed, or elected, to vacate government and government related offices both physical and occupational on or before Jan. 31, 2021. This eviction is enforced by the Global Enforcement Unit under the GIA directorate.All funds are officially curtailed to all offices of the former government including but not limited to the office of the President, Congress, all NGO agencies including but not limited to the Federal Reserve, IRS, FBI, CIA, FDA, CPS, NASA, NSA, DHS, DOJ, EPA, AMA and all related staff. The people herewith relieve you, the occupying government and its related offices and staff of all duties. YOU NO LONGER SERVE THE PEOPLE IN ANY CAPACITY.Interim offices have been activated to fulfill all critical needs.The ratification of Kimberly Anne Goguen as Interim Head of State follows the progression of power as outlined by the GIA. This follows the ratification of Martial Law (also spelled Marshall Law), declared by global military generals 21st of March 2020.This progression of office is an essential step in the restoration of the planet and returning governance to the people. Funding will now be provided to the newly appointed state assemblies as the new "representatives." All agencies will need to apply for clearances and /or positions with the Global Intelligence Agency Office of the Director.Funds are available to ensure a smooth transition and restoration of those areas which have been severely damaged by the false representatives of the people. Funds have also been designated for emergency shelter, food, safe harbor and to assist all those in need of services.Many will be surprised by these actions. We assure you that through great and exhaustive action power has been restored to the people and that you must now do your part and step up. We call upon all people everywhere to form your representative assemblies no matter your nation, state, or continent.The people hereby assume full governance of themselves with all the rights contained therein, facilitated and empowered by Kimberly Ann Goguen, Interim Head of State.January 24 , 2021Official Media & Communication Channels :Kimberly Ann Goguen Interim Head Of State of America , Ground Command ,