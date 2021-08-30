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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 2) We are getting our Gold and the Digital files - Justice Anna Webinar
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The criminals moved our Gold to the Philippines island protecting it by the Navy. Philippines islands were bought using American Gold. Our communication with the military was blocked with some interest parties. Some parts of the military were not connected together, but they are. The digital files are held with the Pope. We will be looking at the recording of every American since since born starting at 1921 and onward, which will take around 3 to 5 years to sort all of them, that is Billions of people who lived and died in our country since 1921. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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