BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ten Commandments in Schools & Sunday Rest by Law: Advice for Christians in 2025. Ch.1 [Project 2025]
MyTwoCents
MyTwoCents
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 9 months ago

Book now available at:

Apple https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id6529547069

Barnes & Noble https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/2940180287755

Bol https://www.bol.com/nl/nl/p/ten-commandments-in-schools-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025/9300000183980088/

Decitre https://www.decitre.fr/ebooks/ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025-9798227943859_9798227943859_10020.html

Everand https://www.everand.com/book/749410604

Ex Libris https://www.exlibris.ch/de/buecher-buch/englische-ebooks/my-two-cents/ten-commandments-in-schools-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-chr/id/9798227943859/

Fable https://fable.co/book/x-9798227943859

Fnac https://www.fnac.com/livre-numerique/a20723571/My-Two-Cents-Ten-Commandments-in-Schools-et-Sunday-Rest-by-Law-Advice-for-Christians-in-2025

Furet du Nord https://www.furet.com/ebooks/ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025-my-two-cents-9798227943859_9798227943859_10020.html

Kobo https://www.kobo.com/search?Query=9798227943859

Palace Marketplace https://market.thepalaceproject.org/item/6012865

PCHome 24h https://24h.pchome.com.tw/books/prod/DJBQ3G-D900HNGNX

Saxo https://www.saxo.com/dk/ten-commandments-in-schools-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025_bog_9798227969279

Smashwords https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1588423

Thalia/Tolino https://www.thalia.de/shop/home/artikeldetails/EAN9798227943859

Vivlio Casa del Libro https://shop.vivlio.com/product/9798227943859_9798227943859_10020/ten-commandments-in-schools-amp-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in-2025

------------------------

Video Description [Chapter 1 of the book, _Ten Commandments in Schools & Sunday Rest by Law: Advice for Christians in 2025_ ISBN: 9798227943859 ]:


The "hell on earth" scenario engineered over the past five years has reached its objective: It has driven sane, morally-minded citizens to the brink of their tolerance, to the point that they are even willing to scrap the First Amendment to the Constitution in order to prevent such evil from freely surfacing again. "We need to put God back into government", they say. And so the pendulum now begins its swing in that direction.


A century ago, Luciferian occultism foretold that an epic event would begin to unfold in 2025, involving the revelation of the Satanic powers ruling this world, which would involve the collaboration of the infiltrated Church, Freemasonry and the educational system.


This sudden, sharp reversal toward conservative Christian values is not at all what it seems.


"For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect." (Matthew 24:24)


#Christian #Project2025 #ChristianNationalism #TenCommandments #FourthCommandment #SundayLaw #Sabbath #MarkOfTheBeast #ChristianBooks #Prophecy #Eschatology #EndTimes

Keywords
christianprophecymark of the beastend timessabbathten commandmentseschatologychristian bookssunday lawfourth commandmentchristian nationalismproject 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy