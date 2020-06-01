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W.H.O Caught Lying About The Safety of Vaccines
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53 views • June 01, 2020
Posted on YT by Colin Wright on 12 January 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DudhNvr1AU&t=4s
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the W.H.O., addresses the world in a promotional video where she ensures the robust existence of effective v@((ine safety systems and the overall safety of v@((ines. Five days later, here is her diametrically different opinion behind
This footage is amplified by this video: https://www.brighteon.com/20542a0e-9264-493e-bb49-af287cb90834
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DudhNvr1AU&t=4s
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the W.H.O., addresses the world in a promotional video where she ensures the robust existence of effective v@((ine safety systems and the overall safety of v@((ines. Five days later, here is her diametrically different opinion behind
This footage is amplified by this video: https://www.brighteon.com/20542a0e-9264-493e-bb49-af287cb90834
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