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The destruction of the American MLRS "HIMARS"
In the area of the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk of the Donetsk People's Republic, high-precision ground-based weapons destroyed a launcher and a transport-loading vehicle of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system
FIRST CONFIRMED HIMARS DESTRUCTION
By mil. cor. Poddubny:
I knew yesterday that the crew of the MLRS and the machines of the complex were destroyed, I was waiting for video confirmation. As a result of the strike with high-precision weapons, Ukraine lost 1 HIMARS complex. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Western military advisers are now banking on this weapon system. They hit the rear to a depth of 120 km. HIMARS was killed in the DPR, in Krasnoarmeysk.
Here I will add that usually these systems are accompanied by Western instructors and combat guards.
I think that soon the Kyiv regime will lose all the MLRS that are coming from across the ocean.