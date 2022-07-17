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The Destruction of the American MLRS "HIMARS" - 071722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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125 views • July 17, 2022

The destruction of the American MLRS "HIMARS"


 In the area of the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk of the Donetsk People's Republic, high-precision ground-based weapons destroyed a launcher and a transport-loading vehicle of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system

FIRST CONFIRMED HIMARS DESTRUCTION


By mil. cor. Poddubny:


I knew yesterday that the crew of the MLRS and the machines of the complex were destroyed, I was waiting for video confirmation. As a result of the strike with high-precision weapons, Ukraine lost 1 HIMARS complex. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Western military advisers are now banking on this weapon system. They hit the rear to a depth of 120 km. HIMARS was killed in the DPR, in Krasnoarmeysk.


Here I will add that usually these systems are accompanied by Western instructors and combat guards.


I think that soon the Kyiv regime will lose all the MLRS that are coming from across the ocean.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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