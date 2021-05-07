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EP 2437-9AM Az Senator Warns Feds: "Touch Arizona Ballots or Machines...Spend Time in an Arizona Prison"
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190 views • May 07, 2021
EP 2437-9AM Az Senator Warns Feds: "Touch Arizona Ballots or Machines...Spend Time in an Arizona Prison" 
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17601 

State senator, Wendy Rogers warned the meddling Biden DOJ, “you need to stay in your lane.  Do not touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona prison.”  The AZ GOP backed up Wendy Rogers claims that the audit is perfectly up to snuff.
With the Biden regime having a complete panic attack, let’s hope the audit in Maricop County is not interfered with.  But, if it is, let’s hope Wendy Rogers is not just making empty threats.
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