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Miami boy, 17, is arrested for 'using social media to pimp out 14-year-old girl and arranging dates
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81 views • August 19, 2020
#Miami #Airport #SocialMedia #Trafficking #Minor #Arrest #LifeinJail #Teen #Runaway
A 17-year-old has been arrested on charges related to trafficking a 14-year-old runaway girl in Florida.
Javier Quintero, 17, of Miami, was arrested Wednesday - the day after the girl's relatives told police that they had seen pictures of her, allegedly being advertised for prostitution, on social media.
Although Quintero is being held at a juvenile detention center, he now faces adult charges of human trafficking of a person under 18, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, possession of child pornography and renting space to be used for prostitution.
Additional charges against him include custodial interference, unlawful use of a communications device and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to his arrest report, which was obtained by the Miami Herald.
Archived source: archive.ph/kknTh
Youtube: youtu.be/O5UhiteUok8
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vo1i5
Brighteon: brighteon.com/12a96ab6-b17f-4f82-92d9-793e464b3b9c
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/cCdklbRtnSyu/
A 17-year-old has been arrested on charges related to trafficking a 14-year-old runaway girl in Florida.
Javier Quintero, 17, of Miami, was arrested Wednesday - the day after the girl's relatives told police that they had seen pictures of her, allegedly being advertised for prostitution, on social media.
Although Quintero is being held at a juvenile detention center, he now faces adult charges of human trafficking of a person under 18, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, possession of child pornography and renting space to be used for prostitution.
Additional charges against him include custodial interference, unlawful use of a communications device and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to his arrest report, which was obtained by the Miami Herald.
Archived source: archive.ph/kknTh
Youtube: youtu.be/O5UhiteUok8
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vo1i5
Brighteon: brighteon.com/12a96ab6-b17f-4f82-92d9-793e464b3b9c
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/cCdklbRtnSyu/
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