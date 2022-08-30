End Game, NWO Agenda Introduction

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The COVID agenda is so vast that it’s almost difficult to know where to begin. Unfortunately, questions regarding the origin and lethality of the virus itself are outside of the scope of this article. As is the efficacy and lethality of the so-called “vaccines.” While these issues are important, they are merely pieces of a much larger puzzle, the grand political end game that is being orchestrated under the guise of COVID hysteria. The lockdowns, masks, vaccines, mandates, and freedom passes are being used to slingshot humanity into a clichéd dystopic future with a plotline straight out of a low-budget sci-fi movie. This article will cover the primary plot points and explain how they tie into a wider conspiracy.