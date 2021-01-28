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Kevin J Johnston Arrested and Released - AGAIN! with Michael Arana
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51 views • January 28, 2021
The Peel Regional Police ambushed me today. I was arrested in a sting fashion where the peel regional police decided to follow me around town and ambush the one I chose to park my car.
Michael Arana contacted me within hours of getting out of prison today and we decide to talk about what happened and why.
Here is the story with Michael's input.
Kevin J. Johnston
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Michael Arana contacted me within hours of getting out of prison today and we decide to talk about what happened and why.
Here is the story with Michael's input.
Kevin J. Johnston
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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