© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the Morning of 9/11 - The Truth In 5 Minutes - James Corbett
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • September 08, 2019
Transcript and sources: http://www.corbettreport.com/?p=2594
The official story of 9/11 is a lie. Six of the 10 members of the 9/11 Commission said the final report is a whitewash. Given everything that was once considered theory has been documented FACT, how many more lies will you believe from our government before you realize that you really DON'T know everything going on in the world. Take 5 minutes out of your regularly schedule corporate controlled media and get a dose of the truth. And then do your own homework on all the information presented here, put your critical thinking cap on and decide for yourself what you believe.
Mr Corbett appears Courtesy of Denver Open Media
The official story of 9/11 is a lie. Six of the 10 members of the 9/11 Commission said the final report is a whitewash. Given everything that was once considered theory has been documented FACT, how many more lies will you believe from our government before you realize that you really DON'T know everything going on in the world. Take 5 minutes out of your regularly schedule corporate controlled media and get a dose of the truth. And then do your own homework on all the information presented here, put your critical thinking cap on and decide for yourself what you believe.
Mr Corbett appears Courtesy of Denver Open Media
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.