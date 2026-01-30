Legalization of Pot / Weed Feeds the BEAST Surveillance State System

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Eight Reasons the State Legalization of Pot Feeds the BEAST System

What are Eight reasons why the State Legalization of Pot is a total psyop that feeds the BEAST Surveillance State System. How does this fit the End of Days Sign as the Days of Noah. The vcast covers the following eight reasons this is a TRAP:

1. Big Agriculture / Pharma delivery vehicle for Nano Tech. Technology is here.

2. Control and track seeds to consumption – Supply chain hack to control the Food supply after a bio terrorism attack or famine.

3. Surveillance state tracking of you – think Palantir

4. Take your gun rights – cover the forms and the FEDs view on Pot Smokers

5. Feeds the Mental Illness Industrial complex being built. New strains cause havoc on the mind.

6. Perfect mechanism for the war on cash that primes CBDC / Stable Coins / UBI

7. Social sedation, easy to control the people to further erode your rights

8. Sin Society – Cover As the Days of Noah

VCAST covers a dream of what to expect from small towns that just started in a few cities.







