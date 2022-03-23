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Hearing Ringing..? It's Tuning Frequencies
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1430 views • March 23, 2022
New Power-Free and Ultra-Fast Way of Frequency Tuning Using Functional Nanowires

https://www.azonano.com/news.aspx?newsID=38856

VIEW "OXFORD RESEARCH: POWER-FREE FREQUENCY TUNER"

https://rumble.com/vy8jy3-oxford-research-power-free-frequency-tuner.html

Low Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market Growth By 2022 -2029 | Orthofix Holdings,BEMER,Dolphin MPS,Curatronic

https://www.marianuniversitysabre.com/2022/03/16/low-frequency-electromagnetic-therapy-device-market-growth-by-2022-2029-orthofix-holdingsbemerdolphin-mpscuratronic/

Strange low-repeating noise still a mystery in north St. Louis County

https://recentlyheard.com/2022/03/04/strange-low-repeating-noise-still-a-mystery-in-north-st-louis-county/

STRANGE LOW-REPEATING NOISE STILL A MYSTERY IN NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY

https://rumble.com/vy8i1p-strange-low-repeating-noise-still-a-mystery-in-north-st.-louis-county.html

Strange Low-Repeating Noise Still A Mystery In North St. Louis County

https://stlouismoweb.com/strange-low-repeating-noise-still-a-mystery-in-north-st-louis-county/

Strange low, repeating noise under investigation in north

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/watch/strange-low-repeating-noise-under-investigation-in-north-st-louis-county/vp-AAUdXzo

All Identified Frequencies in St. Louis County, Missouri (MO)

https://www.radioreference.com/apps/db/?tab=reports&;ctid=1573&rpt=1&os=0&s=tag

Real-time nanomechanical property modulation as
a framework for tunable NEMS

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-29117-7.pdf

Hearing Different Frequencies

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/hearing-different-frequencies

Researchers develop the world's first power-free frequency tuner using nanomaterials

https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2022-03-18-researchers-develop-worlds-first-power-free-frequency-tuner-using-nanomaterials?ref=image

Researchers develop the world's first power-free frequency tuner using nanomaterials

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220318131634.htm

STAR WARS The terrifying future space weapons – ‘rods from God’ meteorites, molten metal cannons and weaponised asteroids

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7970143/space-war-weapons-satellites-shoot-down/

Putin revealed a new alliance with China to create space weapons that could unleash havoc in the West if its satellites were targeted.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17127495/putin-alliance-china-space-weapons-plunge-west-dark-ages/

Russian and Chinese space weapons could send the West into the Dark Ages should it destroy satellites.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13344900/russia-china-space-weapons-crash-economy/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/who/vladimir-putin/

Putin's state owned TV issued a chilling threat that Russia may deploy the system to destroy some 32 Western satellites to render Nato missiles useless.

Putin used the weapon to destroy a redundant Soviet-era Tselina-D military reconnaissance satellite — blasting it into an orbital debris storm.


Low Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market Report Scope

original link:
JW Tv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHvzjV4x3jU&;t=213s

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