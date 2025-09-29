BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump (aka Biden 2.0) Approved Strikes Into Russia - Kellogg
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
33 views • 1 day ago

The "Not My War" President Trump (aka Biden 2.0) Approved Strikes Into Russia

Trump has approved Ukraine carrying out long-range strikes on Russian territory but has not yet decided on supplying Tomahawk missiles, U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg said on Fox News.

When asked whether this was officially Trump’s position — to authorize Ukraine to conduct such deep strikes — Kellogg replied:

“If you read what he said, and what Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio said, the answer is yes.”

Shortly after this interview, power plants in Bryansk and Belgorod were struck with HIMARS — meaning the attacks targeted Russian territory using a weapons system that requires U.S. involvement.

@DDGeopolitics

