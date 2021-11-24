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The Rotary Club of satanists EXPOSED
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202 views • November 24, 2021
This video mashup exposes the conspiracy of the Rotary Club. Not only are Rotarians at the senior level satanic as this video proves but also they are bent on destroying humanity by pushing vaccines. So yeah, Bill Gates et al (Rotarians) are the enemy.
Acknowledgements: The Reverend Father Rolf Hermann Lingen;
Richie From Boston.
Acknowledgements: The Reverend Father Rolf Hermann Lingen;
Richie From Boston.
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