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BREAKING: FAUCI RESIGNS! - Will He Face JUSTICE? - Beginning Of MAJOR Power Shift!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the resignation Dr. Anthony Fauci from the NIAID and as Chief Health Advisor to President Biden.

After propagating millions into a slumber while pushing lockdowns and death shots and making enormous amounts of money all the while, Fauci is stepping down. But the question is, will he face justice?

In this short update video we break down the recent news and his statement.


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World Alternative Media

2022

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