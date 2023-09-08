Create New Account
Word from the Lord: Hawaii, a Modern-Day Naboth’s Vineyard and Judgement from Heaven’s Courts
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published 14 hours ago

Join Amanda as she gives a Word from the Lord after Church International’s baptism weekend. Discover ties between the story of Naboth’s Vineyard and current events unfolding in Hawaii. Tune into this empowering teaching Thursday, September 7, 2023 @6pm EDT.

