The CCP: I will be safe only when you are NOT safe

10/9/2022 Miles Guo: The western world’s perception of Communist China is based on the reasoning of a normal person, which is: I will be safe only when you are safe. However, the thought of the CCP is just the opposite: I will be safe only when you are NOT safe
