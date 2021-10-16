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WHO's VigiAccess Drug Monitoring and John Hopkins University's Spars Pandemic 2025 - 2028
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12 views • October 16, 2021
WHO's VigiAccess Drug Monitoring and Spars Pandemic 2025 - 2028
https://rumble.com/vntq4l-whos-vigiaccess-drug-monitoring-and-spars-pandemic-2025-2028.html
WHO's VigiAccess Drug Monitoring Collects ADR Vaccine Data Unknown Reasons
An excerpt taken from Full Show UK Column News - 13th October 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUhg3S81xpUR/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
WHO set up adverse reaction information web site which lists 1000's of known adverse reactionsbut say we should not use the information as it may not be accurate (just like the UK's MRNA and US's VAERS) NOBODY IS INVESTIGATING ANYTHING AND THE JAB KEEPS ROLLING OUT.
Also The John Hopkins Center For Health And Security in 2017 published a futuristic outlook in case of a 'Spars Pandemic' 2025 - 2028. It was produced hypothetically but the results of the adverse reaction to the Jabs are strikingly familiar with what is currently happening with the COVID_19 Jab roll out. UK Column assert this cannot have been written as crystal ball gazing, it is more likely a PLAN!
Sources:
*************
VigiAccess: - http://vigiaccess.org/
John Hopkins: - https://bit.ly/3FHT1Vo
https://rumble.com/vntq4l-whos-vigiaccess-drug-monitoring-and-spars-pandemic-2025-2028.html
WHO's VigiAccess Drug Monitoring Collects ADR Vaccine Data Unknown Reasons
An excerpt taken from Full Show UK Column News - 13th October 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUhg3S81xpUR/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
WHO set up adverse reaction information web site which lists 1000's of known adverse reactionsbut say we should not use the information as it may not be accurate (just like the UK's MRNA and US's VAERS) NOBODY IS INVESTIGATING ANYTHING AND THE JAB KEEPS ROLLING OUT.
Also The John Hopkins Center For Health And Security in 2017 published a futuristic outlook in case of a 'Spars Pandemic' 2025 - 2028. It was produced hypothetically but the results of the adverse reaction to the Jabs are strikingly familiar with what is currently happening with the COVID_19 Jab roll out. UK Column assert this cannot have been written as crystal ball gazing, it is more likely a PLAN!
Sources:
*************
VigiAccess: - http://vigiaccess.org/
John Hopkins: - https://bit.ly/3FHT1Vo
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