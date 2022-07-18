© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/17/2022 Miles Guo: There are many high-ranking officials who retired from the DOJ with all sorts of political ties to the CCP in the PAG. My personal bankruptcy case has received worldwide attention, and several lawyers from Zhong Lun Law Firm who had worked with me were also shocked by this case