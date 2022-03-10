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Gas Price Propaganda
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327 views • March 10, 2022
Pain At The Pump
* Team [Bidan] blamegames Putin for surging gas prices.
* Flashback: Joe vows to end use of fossil fuels.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 10 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300274744001
* Team [Bidan] blamegames Putin for surging gas prices.
* Flashback: Joe vows to end use of fossil fuels.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 10 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300274744001
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