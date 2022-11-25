Create New Account
Before the Great Warning - Archangels Miguel, Gabriel and Rafael
The antichrist will make a public declaration and deliver the religious leaders in this way after abolishing the Holy Eucharistic Sacrifice, the abomination, will be the abolition of the Holy Place. Then all the peoples and nations will fall under the domination of the greatest heresy that will come out of Rome through the mouth of traitors, it will be the fall of the Holy See and Rome will be assaulted, massacred and destroyed.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5395-before-the-great-warning-there-will-be-religious-persecution-by-the-new-avatar-of-the-new-age/

---------------

MALACHI MARTIN - Lord Maitreya

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fN3i0tl9jvg/

-------------

Cambridge Dean Goes Full Woke, Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cambridge-dean-goes-full-woke-claims-jesus-could-have-been-transgender/










