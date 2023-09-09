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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 8
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114 views • September 09, 2023

▪️For the second time in the last two days the AFU hit the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk.

The administrative building received minor damage, production was not affected.

▪️In the Svatove sector, Russian troops are engaged in defensive position battles.

Another attack by the AFU assault units was repelled in the Novojehorivka area.

▪️In the Soledar direction, the AFU have resumed offensives in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Andriivka.

At the same time, Russian forces are trying to regain their previously lost positions in Klishchiivka.

▪️The AFU continue to shell populated areas of Donbas.

In Donetsk, residential houses and civilian objects were damaged. One woman died, at least four more people were wounded.

▪️In the South Donetsk direction, the AFU continue attacking Russian positions near Novodonets'ke and Novomaiors'ke.

In Novomaiors'ke, the enemy managed to gain a foothold on the northwestern outskirts at the cost of heavy losses.

▪️Russian troops have again launched missile strikes on the Motor Sich plant in Zaporizhzhia.

According to preliminary data, one of the workshops used by the AFU for military equipment repair was damaged.

▪️Ukrainian ports on the Danube were attacked again.

Russian Geran drones hit AFU infrastructure facilities in Reni and Izmail.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationseptember 8
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