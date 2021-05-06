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Falun Dafa
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18 views • May 06, 2021
Falun Dafa (também chamado Falun Gong) é um avançado sistema de prática de autocultivo da Escola Buda. Falun Dafa foi fundado pelo Sr. Li Hongzhi, mestre da prática. É uma disciplina na qual a “assimilação à característica mais elevada do universo – 真 • 善 • 忍 (Verdade-Compaixão-Tolerância) – é o fundamento da prática. A prática é guiada por esta característica suprema e se baseia nas mesmas leis que sustentam o desenvolvimento do cosmos”. Os ensinamentos do Mestre Li são transmitidos através de numerosos textos, entre os quais estão incluídos Falun Gong, Zhuan Falun, Grande Via da Perfeição, Essenciais para Avanço Adicional e Hong Yin. Estas e outras obras foram traduzidas para trinta e oito idiomas e estão publicadas e distribuídas em todo o mundo.
https://pt.falundafa.org/introducao.html
https://pt.falundafa.org/introducao.html
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