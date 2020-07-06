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Undercover Investigation Pt. 2 - Teenage Political Extortion Ring
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101 views • July 06, 2020
On the surface, the Sunrise Movement is group of peaceful young activists fighting for a “Green New Deal”. On a deeper level, they are a gateway to radicalization teaching young activists how to exploit tragedy, including one’s own victimization, for political gain.
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