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Economic Collapse is inevitable ... and imminent, by expert G Edward Griffin
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107 views • November 21, 2020
As if we don't have enough trouble. This is a look at another one of the apocalyptic horsemen I have been warning about.
Stephan Molenaux and G Edward Griffin discuss the final phase of one more fiat currency that will bite the dust just as they always do. Unfortunately, that currency is the one we use.
The global, one-world-order cryptocurrency they plan to replace it with will me several magnitudes worse. Prepare to live under the boot or outside the world they are planning. There is no third choice... unless you count "Give me liberty or give me death".
Stephan Molenaux and G Edward Griffin discuss the final phase of one more fiat currency that will bite the dust just as they always do. Unfortunately, that currency is the one we use.
The global, one-world-order cryptocurrency they plan to replace it with will me several magnitudes worse. Prepare to live under the boot or outside the world they are planning. There is no third choice... unless you count "Give me liberty or give me death".
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