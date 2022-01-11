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Plans to Incarcerate Unvaxxed - Pastor Derailed Plan to Imprison Pure Bloods
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206 views • January 11, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
Our state governments have become demented. Precisely because the vaccines aren’t working well, they can’t think of anything to do except more shots, more jabs, more more more. Inject toddlers. Inject infants. Inject pets. Get boosted every month, every week. Pastor Cummings is a church leader in Washington State. He recently had an online post go viral warning about new measures in Washington that would allow the state to detain people against their will in the name of “fighting covid” of course. Pastor Cummings says that the negative attention from his post forced the state to back off. Pastor Cummins joins us.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsbs31-plans-to-incarcerate-unvaxxed-pastor-derailed-plan-to-imprison-pure-bloods.html
Our state governments have become demented. Precisely because the vaccines aren’t working well, they can’t think of anything to do except more shots, more jabs, more more more. Inject toddlers. Inject infants. Inject pets. Get boosted every month, every week. Pastor Cummings is a church leader in Washington State. He recently had an online post go viral warning about new measures in Washington that would allow the state to detain people against their will in the name of “fighting covid” of course. Pastor Cummings says that the negative attention from his post forced the state to back off. Pastor Cummins joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsbs31-plans-to-incarcerate-unvaxxed-pastor-derailed-plan-to-imprison-pure-bloods.html
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