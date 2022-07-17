Ukraine Update July 17, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- How CIA trained to kill civilians. Archive footage.
- Protest in Israel mentions Russia.
- EU won't recognize Russian passports issued to Donbass locals.
- Russia seeks to create its own oil price reference system.
- 104 years ago, Tsar Nicholas II and his family were murdered.
- Donbass Frontline Reportage - the LNR Push On!-Graham Phillips.
- Summary in Russian.
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