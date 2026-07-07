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Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (15)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to bitchuter321

Radical Islamists beating Christian civilians before they murdered them in Syria. This points to Christian persecution mentioned by Christ in Matthew 5:11, Matthew 10:22 and Matthew 24:9.

Muslims are also attacking and murdering Christians in Nigeria, Mozambique, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan...Britain. In Britain, Pakistani Muslims are sexually abusing White British girls.


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fathergodholy spiritchristiansmuslimsyeshuason of godchristian persecutionelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comforter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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