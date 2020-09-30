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White House staffer says Trump won't budge on Law & order
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7 views • September 30, 2020
White House Communications Strategic Director Alyssa Farah comments exclusively on President Donald Trump's platform based on 'law and order' amid tense and serious situations of unrest in cities across the country, and how the issue may tip the scales when it comes to Election Day numbers. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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