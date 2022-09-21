Are the world's SOARING energy prices BY DESIGN?

Glenn Beck





Sep 20, 2022 Russia's war in Ukraine is not the only reason energy prices are skyrocketing worldwide. "This is by design," Glenn argues, and the fault of elites around the world who think they know better than the rest of us. As they play a green energy version of 'Game of Thrones', Glenn warns, "winter is coming" for the rest of us..





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVYH1aB4-_A