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COLLEGE FORCING JAB ON VACCINE INJURED GIRL DESPITE PREVIOUS VACCINE INJURY! MONTHLY BOOSTER NEXT?
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323 views • July 17, 2021
Olivia Sandor has always had the dream of attending Brigham Young University in Hawaii, but to do so she would have to consider probable death, and BYU doesn't care.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
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