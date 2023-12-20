Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shingles caused her to be abandoned on the street, she looked bewildered at everything around her
channel image
High Hopes
2959 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
37 views
Published Yesterday

Pitiful Animal


Dec 19, 2023


Granola was just a 4-month-old puppy infected with shingles

Luck visited a person who happened to find her information decided to adopt

Her shingles, tomorrow we would take her to a home that I trusted

Monday she would be admitted to the hospital for examination and surgery..

She kept convulsing because of the terrible disease

Her condition made me very scared

Maybe I would lose her forever

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QddAsm0lCwY

Keywords
dogrescueshinglesgranolaabandonedpitiful animalconvulsingstreeet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket