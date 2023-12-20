Shingles caused her to be abandoned on the street, she looked bewildered at everything around her

Pitiful Animal





Dec 19, 2023





Granola was just a 4-month-old puppy infected with shingles

Luck visited a person who happened to find her information decided to adopt

Her shingles, tomorrow we would take her to a home that I trusted

Monday she would be admitted to the hospital for examination and surgery..

She kept convulsing because of the terrible disease

Her condition made me very scared

Maybe I would lose her forever

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QddAsm0lCwY