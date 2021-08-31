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Sky News Australia: Joe ‘no questions’ Biden refuses to answer reporters on Afghanistan [30.08.2021]
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32 views • August 31, 2021
Note: Exactly as the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the rest of Satanist inside the parliament in Denmark ...
https://www.bt.dk/politik/mette-f-er-tavs-om-afghanske-flygtninge-ingen-kommentarer
https://extraavisen.dk/mette-f-er-tavs-om-afghanske-flygtninge-ingen-kommentarer/
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/politik/2020-10-17-mette-f-og-mogens-jensen-har-ingen-kommentarer-til-frank-jensen-sag-nu-svarer
284,998 views Aug 30, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.96M subscribers
https://youtu.be/pBlifZIq94A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
President Joe Biden has been slammed for telling a reporter he’s “not supposed” to answer questions as he refused to talk about Afghanistan when a question was raised by a Bloomberg reporter.
The US president was speaking at FEMA in Washington DC on Hurricane Ida when a Bloomberg reporter began to ask a question.
“I’m not supposed to take questions but go ahead,” the president said.
“Mr President – just on Afghanistan,” the reporter began.
“I’m not going to answer on Afghanistan now,” Mr Biden interrupted before walking away from the podium.
Social media users were quick to criticise the president for refusing questions from reporters just days after he was ridiculed for smirking at a reporter after he asked what his plans were if Americans were still stranded in Afghanistan past the removal deadline of August 30.
“This man runs at the mention of being held accountable on tough issues that he bares responsibility for,” GOP National Spokesperson Parris Dennard tweeted.
“Joe no questions Biden.”
https://www.bt.dk/politik/mette-f-er-tavs-om-afghanske-flygtninge-ingen-kommentarer
https://extraavisen.dk/mette-f-er-tavs-om-afghanske-flygtninge-ingen-kommentarer/
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/politik/2020-10-17-mette-f-og-mogens-jensen-har-ingen-kommentarer-til-frank-jensen-sag-nu-svarer
284,998 views Aug 30, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.96M subscribers
https://youtu.be/pBlifZIq94A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
President Joe Biden has been slammed for telling a reporter he’s “not supposed” to answer questions as he refused to talk about Afghanistan when a question was raised by a Bloomberg reporter.
The US president was speaking at FEMA in Washington DC on Hurricane Ida when a Bloomberg reporter began to ask a question.
“I’m not supposed to take questions but go ahead,” the president said.
“Mr President – just on Afghanistan,” the reporter began.
“I’m not going to answer on Afghanistan now,” Mr Biden interrupted before walking away from the podium.
Social media users were quick to criticise the president for refusing questions from reporters just days after he was ridiculed for smirking at a reporter after he asked what his plans were if Americans were still stranded in Afghanistan past the removal deadline of August 30.
“This man runs at the mention of being held accountable on tough issues that he bares responsibility for,” GOP National Spokesperson Parris Dennard tweeted.
“Joe no questions Biden.”
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