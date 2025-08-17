ISRAEL'S TIME RUNNING OUR FOREIGN POLICY IS KAPUTSKI❗

Owen Shroyer's Bold Message on U.S. Foreign Policy | TikTok





“Israel has been convincing us that their issues & their enemies in the Middle East are ours since the 80s and all it's done is cost us trillions of dollars and tens of thousands American lives. We are done. The deception is over....”





Owen Shroyer





I assume Owen is responding to something that Fox News ZIONIST SHILL Mark Levin said on his X account as I saw Mark Levin whining about poor little Israel and Mark retweeted a post where someone used the word "NEOCON" and Mark posts "When he says this he means JEWS"

Of course I tweeted to Mark "97% of Warmongering Neocons are JEWS. Good catch Mark!!".





Oy mf'ing Vey! Nothing says family fun like the wars. It's like a two'fer, they cull the herd/goyim and make a few sheckles to boot.

Oy Vey thats a good day!





