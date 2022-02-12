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Lunacy, Corruption, Child and Animal Abuse By Government - It's All There
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160 views • February 12, 2022
From lunacy, corruption, child abuse to the not-so coincidental, the government has totally fallen off its rocker, so to speak. This episode of “Hamner It Out” covers recent stories highlighting all of this.
Eric Lander, former science advisor to the Biden regime, urged Americans to get their CONvid-1984 experimental shots while he held over $1 million dollars in BioNTech stock. Lander sold his stock in BioNTech on August 5th, 2021, before his dismissal at over $400 per share. Naturally, the regime did not believe this was an ethical concern. Not only was this unethical, it was a conflict of interest.
You will be “pleased” to know the US Customs and Immigration Service has updated its mission statement. Their focus is no longer on immigration and border security but fostering the united States as “welcoming” and “inclusive” for all.
In an act of lunacy, the Biden regime wants to supply crack addicts with “clean crack pipes”. Now, this may have been rejected due to the lunacy of the demented-in-chief, which would not make Hunter very happy as he could have been “crack czar”.
A school district in Illinois is locking middle school children in rooms for not wearing a mask. Two videos from TikTok confirm these students were kept forcibly in rooms for noncompliance with mask mandates. The students took the videos themselves.
In Enfield, Connecticut, eighth grade students were given an assignment to use pizza toppings as metaphors for sex. Yes, this is lunacy. While the school superintendent tried to pass it off as a “mistake” and the individual who posted the assignment attempted to say “oops, it was the wrong version”, parents were having none of it.
The National Institute of Health is again making headlines with animal abuse by injecting puppies with cocaine.
The US Department of Agriculture is warning of an outbreak of Avian flu (H5N1) at a turkey farm in Indiana. Coincidence? I think not.
You can find Suzanne at brighteon.com at channel “Hamner It Out”, Sons of Liberty Media, and The Liberty Belles with Lynne Taylor. If you wish to contact Suzanne with comments, suggestions or ideas, email her at [email protected].
Sources:
https://thedrilldown.com/newsroom/following-the-science-and-the-money-ousted-science-advisor-held-millions-in-vax-stock/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-immigration-agency-changes-mission-removes-key-phrases_4269309.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-11-biden-regime-supply-crack-addicts-clean-pipes-rather-than-border-security.html
https://www.newswars.com/please-let-me-out-begs-child-locked-in-classroom-for-not-wearing-mask/
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1492041299494465538
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/parents-livid-after-8th-graders-given-assignment-to-use-pizza-toppings-as-metaphor-for-sex/
https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/national-institutes-of-health-injected-puppies-with-cocaine/
https://strangesounds.org/2022/02/u-s-confirms-highly-pathogenic-bird-flu-at-indiana-turkey-farm-29000-animals-culled.html
Eric Lander, former science advisor to the Biden regime, urged Americans to get their CONvid-1984 experimental shots while he held over $1 million dollars in BioNTech stock. Lander sold his stock in BioNTech on August 5th, 2021, before his dismissal at over $400 per share. Naturally, the regime did not believe this was an ethical concern. Not only was this unethical, it was a conflict of interest.
You will be “pleased” to know the US Customs and Immigration Service has updated its mission statement. Their focus is no longer on immigration and border security but fostering the united States as “welcoming” and “inclusive” for all.
In an act of lunacy, the Biden regime wants to supply crack addicts with “clean crack pipes”. Now, this may have been rejected due to the lunacy of the demented-in-chief, which would not make Hunter very happy as he could have been “crack czar”.
A school district in Illinois is locking middle school children in rooms for not wearing a mask. Two videos from TikTok confirm these students were kept forcibly in rooms for noncompliance with mask mandates. The students took the videos themselves.
In Enfield, Connecticut, eighth grade students were given an assignment to use pizza toppings as metaphors for sex. Yes, this is lunacy. While the school superintendent tried to pass it off as a “mistake” and the individual who posted the assignment attempted to say “oops, it was the wrong version”, parents were having none of it.
The National Institute of Health is again making headlines with animal abuse by injecting puppies with cocaine.
The US Department of Agriculture is warning of an outbreak of Avian flu (H5N1) at a turkey farm in Indiana. Coincidence? I think not.
You can find Suzanne at brighteon.com at channel “Hamner It Out”, Sons of Liberty Media, and The Liberty Belles with Lynne Taylor. If you wish to contact Suzanne with comments, suggestions or ideas, email her at [email protected].
Sources:
https://thedrilldown.com/newsroom/following-the-science-and-the-money-ousted-science-advisor-held-millions-in-vax-stock/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-immigration-agency-changes-mission-removes-key-phrases_4269309.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-11-biden-regime-supply-crack-addicts-clean-pipes-rather-than-border-security.html
https://www.newswars.com/please-let-me-out-begs-child-locked-in-classroom-for-not-wearing-mask/
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1492041299494465538
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/parents-livid-after-8th-graders-given-assignment-to-use-pizza-toppings-as-metaphor-for-sex/
https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/national-institutes-of-health-injected-puppies-with-cocaine/
https://strangesounds.org/2022/02/u-s-confirms-highly-pathogenic-bird-flu-at-indiana-turkey-farm-29000-animals-culled.html
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