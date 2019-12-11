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John Boyega Says He Has An Issue With The New Star Wars Trilogy
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8 views • December 11, 2019
John Boyega Says He has An Issue With The New Skywalker Trilogy
Star Wars star John Boyega has detailed his one issue with the current sequel trilogy.
The actor, who reprises the role of Finn in the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, compared the latest film series with the original trilogy in an interview with Hypebeast.
John Boyega Says He has An Issue With The New Skywalker Trilogy
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▶https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/john-boyega-star-wars-sequel-trilogy-issues-finn-criticism-a9240211.html
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
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#JohnBoyega #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker
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Star Wars star John Boyega has detailed his one issue with the current sequel trilogy.
The actor, who reprises the role of Finn in the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, compared the latest film series with the original trilogy in an interview with Hypebeast.
John Boyega Says He has An Issue With The New Skywalker Trilogy
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
SUBSCRIBE ► https://www.bitchute.com/imjustadude
SUBSCRIBE ► https://www.brighteon.com/channel/imjustadude
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/john-boyega-star-wars-sequel-trilogy-issues-finn-criticism-a9240211.html
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#JohnBoyega #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker
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