🚨 FOOTAGE- The Partially Sunken 'Rubymar' Vessel near Aden after the Houthi Strike
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

🚨 FOOTAGE: The first pictures of the sunken Rubymar vessel near Aden after a Houthi strike. 

Yemeni sanctions …

The vessel after it was struck, 10 days ago by a Houthi-launched missile.

Adding:

Article if interested:

https://maritime-executive.com/article/video-rubymar-s-position-is-precarious-as-ship-becomes-political-pawn

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

