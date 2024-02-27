🚨 FOOTAGE- The Partially Sunken 'Rubymar' Vessel near Aden after the Houthi Strike

🚨 FOOTAGE: The first pictures of the sunken Rubymar vessel near Aden after a Houthi strike.
The vessel after it was struck, 10 days ago by a Houthi-launched missile.
https://maritime-executive.com/article/video-rubymar-s-position-is-precarious-as-ship-becomes-political-pawn
