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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0956 - Allan Huddleston - Report on arrest
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Allan was getting out of his vehicle, when Smith asked him for money and cigarettes, before trying to drive away in Allan’s truck. Allan grabbed him and they wrestled to the ground, before Smith broke free and drove off, dragging Allan a short distance, and breaking a bone in his leg.
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