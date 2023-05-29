5.29.23 The Tipping Point on Rev Radio, STUDIO B w/ Dr. Ed Group on Urotherapy

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Scott & Dr. Ed Group talk about the majestic healing power of Urotherapy (Urine Therapy, a long used and now hidden secret).
Ask for Dr Ed Group's Detox Package [email protected]
Urotherapy Research at http://Urotherapyresearch.com
Vegan, Organic Vitamins & Supplements at http://Globalhealing.com
Terra Quantum Recharge Showcase Event coming up on June 17 in Colleyville, TX. Tickets available on Wednesday May 31st at https://terraquantumrecharge.com/. Come out to see Ann Vandersteel, SG Anon, Jason Shurka, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, Mike Jaco and others.
Limited Gold
Membership to only 500 members: Unlimited access to the scalar
environment for $169/mo access cost paid for one year in advance. These
Gold memberships are forfeited for life if cancelled and made available
to next person in line. Standard membership is $10/yr. to access package
prices. TQR is a members only access and not open to the general public
without membership.
For GOLD Membership you can email [email protected] to secure one of these memberships. Selling fast so act now...
Referral code is "Patriot Streetfighter".
Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website:https://patriotstreetfighter.com/
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.
EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"
Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.
Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.tomahawkswitch.com
NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com
Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx
Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST
http://revolution.radio/
(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038